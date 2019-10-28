MSU Board of Trustees member resigns amid university handling of Nassar scandal

East Lansing, Mich., — Michigan State University Trustee Nancy Schlichting announced her resignation in a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the weekend.

She said she’s leaving because of the university’s handling of an independent investigation of the campus that allowed the USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, to abuse girls and young women.

“After the recent decision to not go forward with the independent review/ public report, which had been approved by the Board, initiated and organized by Trustees Dan Kelly, Kelly Tebay, Brian Mosallam and me, and supported by 3 courageous survivors; I decided I could no longer serve on the board,” she said.

On Jan. 24, 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors.

“Nancy brought tremendous experience managing large organizations to her role on the MSU Board of Trustees,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “I’m sorry that she is stepping down, but I wish her much personal success and happiness with her other projects. We valued her insight and contributions while she was with us.”

“Nancy was appointed to our board last year during a difficult transitional period for the university,” MSU Board Chair Dianne Byrum said. “I’m grateful that she took on the role and helped us with the challenges we are facing.”

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel, who launched an investigation into MSU’s handling of the scandal, also spoke out. Nessel has been frank about her frustration with MSU’s unwillingness to cooperate.

“I respect Trustee Schlichting’s decision to step down and I hope Gov. Whitmer appoints someone committed to transparency, which includes waiving privilege on the nearly 6,000 documents our department has yet to see so that we may complete our comprehensive investigation,” Nessel said in a statement.

Whitmer will select a replacement for Schlichting, who was appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder to replace George Perles. Perles resigned in 2018 due to health reasons. The seat will be up for statewide election in 2022.

A copy of Schlichting’s letter of resignation is below.

This story will be updated.