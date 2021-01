EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will hold its first meeting of 2021 that’ll include selecting a new chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Board members will gather virtually and make a decision online through Zoom.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. — and for those that are interested in watching, a link to the meeting will be posted on Trustees.MSU.EDU.