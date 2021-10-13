MSU Broad Art Lab presents Spartan Upcycle X Art Lab Residency

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University is thrilled to announce the exhibition opening for Spartan Upcycle X Art Lab Residency: Megan Heeres on Friday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

You can join MSU in celebration of the inaugural Spartan Upcycle x Art Lab Residency, resulting in a solo exhibition by Detroit artist Megan Heeres. She specializes in papermaking and sculptural-based practice.

Heeres has a art therapy background. She is focused on how a community can feel a sense of belonging in spaces, including art world-centric places like galleries and museums.

This residency and exhibition is the result of the inaugural collaboration between the MSU Broad Art Lab and Spartan Upcycle.

The Spartan Upcycle x Art Lab Residency welcomes a sustainability-centered Michigan artist to utilize objects and materials from Spartan Upcycle in a new exhibition.

The artist is invited to use the art lab gallery as a working studio during an eight-week residency, and the resulting exhibition aims to challenge conventional thinking around the value of discarded items.

Heere’s work will be mostly comprised of raw materials received by the campus recycling center, landscaping, and other items that would typically end up in landfills.

The artist, curator, and staff from the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center will be there to answer any questions and be able to further give details regarding the project.

The event will be held Held at the Art Lab, which is across the street from the museum at 565 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823.

Registration for this free event is required. You can Register here.

Other events throughout the school semester:

Every Friday: Sept. 3 to Dec. 17, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Spartan Upcycle Fridays / Art Lab

$5 general, free for students

Thursday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center Virtual Town Hall / Zoom

Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Papermaking Workshop: The Unexpected + Rejected / Art Lab