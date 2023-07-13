LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police are spreading the word it will be conducting a “full system test” of the campus alert notification system on Friday.

The test is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday and will include texts, emails and phone calls as well as the recent integrations with the SafeMSU app, MSU Green Light emergency phones and the outdoor weather siren system.

Included in the Friday test will be Wireless Emergency Alerts, WEA, which are sent by Ingham County Emergency Management.

Police point out that being able to receive these alerts – tests and real alerts – requires people to “be within the geofence Ingham County has created and have Test Alerts enabled on their mobile device.”

The department is encouraging the community to install the SafeMSU app and enable push notifications.

SafeMSU for Android

SafeMSU for Apple