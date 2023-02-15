EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been two days since the Michigan State campus was devastated by a mass shooting that left three students dead and five more injured.

The campus is still grieving from the tragic event, with classes on hold until Monday and countless other events cancelled. The mound of flowers all around campus has steadily grown since Monday night.

Wednesday night, the community is coming together with the goal of honoring the shooting victims.

It all kicks off with a march from the Sparty Statue with more than a dozen students, professors, staff and community members. The event was supposed to began at 5 p.m. but people started showing up much before. Some placed flowers, others prayed.

The marchers will head towards the Rock where a vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

A few hundred feet away from the Rock, there is a podium set up where speakers will address the crowd.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, and MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo are expected to speak.

A small memorial has been set up at the Rock for Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner, and Arielle Anderson, the three victims who lost their lives in the MSU shooting.

