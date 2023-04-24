LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re a fan of Friday night season openers in college football, you’ll be happy to hear Michigan State is kicking off the 2023 season at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans will be playing against Central Michigan University on Friday, Sept 1, one of the seven Spartan home games scheduled for the season.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2018 season.

Friday night season openers are the norm for the Spartans, considering this will be the 11th year that MSU has kicked off a football season on a Friday night.

MSU will start new public season ticket sales on June 16.