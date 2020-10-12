MSU College of Music to pay tribute to Black composers

Michigan State University’s College of Music will be providing concert-goers the chance to experience performances online that will focus on diversity and inclusion through music.

Artists from across all genres of music will kick off the 11th season of the Joann and Bill Church West Circle Series with the “Lift Every Voice” free concert. The online concert will put the depth and range of Black composers and their influence on centuries of music and different styles on display. The musical event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the College of Music`s website.