MSU Dairy Store offers curbside pick-up for pints of ice cream

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking for a sweet treat to spring you into warmer weather?
Well the MSU Dairy Store may just have the perfect pint now available for curbside pick-up.
The limited pre-packaged products are available for pick-up at the Anthony Hall location Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
All orders must be placed on the Dairy Store website.
Dairy manufacturing has a long tradition at MSU with the very first cow being brought to campus in 1867 and the first dairy short course offered in 1894.
