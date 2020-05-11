MSU Dairy Store offers curbside pick-up for pints of ice cream

Credit: MSU Dairy Store Facebook Page

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking for a sweet treat to spring you into warmer weather?

Well the MSU Dairy Store may just have the perfect pint now available for curbside pick-up.

The limited pre-packaged products are available for pick-up at the Anthony Hall location Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All orders must be placed on the Dairy Store website.

Dairy manufacturing has a long tradition at MSU with the very first cow being brought to campus in 1867 and the first dairy short course offered in 1894.

