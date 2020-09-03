MSU Dairy Store pausing operations until the economy improves

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The last day for curbside sales at the MSU Dairy Store is September 14th, 2020.
MSU Dairy Plant and Store is pausing operations citing economic conditions, according to a tweet from MSU Dairy Store.
Dairy manufacturing has a long tradition at MSU with the very first cow being brought to campus in 1867 and the first dairy short course offered in 1894.
