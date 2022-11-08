Screenshot of video from Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — A newly attained lawyer for a suspended Michigan State football player alleges that the altercation in the Michigan Stadium Tunnel was started by a Michigan player.

In a statement released Tuesday, lawyer David D. Diamond said a Michigan football player ‘engaged with Spartan athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch.’

He also said an eyewitness described the Michigan player as ‘charging with his helmet and throwing a punch.’

Diamond did not say which of the eight suspended Michigan State players he is representing.

“My client is a young man who responded to the situation before him,” Diamond said.

MSU first suspended Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young in an announcement on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Spartans announced Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright had joined the list of players who will be away from the team.

Diamond also discussed alleged ‘security failures’ from the University of Michigan.

The attorney acknowledged wrongdoing by ‘all parties,’ but said this incident does not rise to a criminal matter.

“We have seen similar behavior and even worse on the gridiron and suddenly because it happens in a tunnel, known for incompetent security and poor post-game management, there are calls for criminal charges,” Diamond said.

An investigation of the incident is still underway, and Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, who says he was hit with a helmet, has already hired a lawyer. Fellow defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows was also reportedly involved in the incident.