ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – An investigation is underway after two Michigan players were assaulted in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after the big game Saturday night.

Four Spartans have been suspended for their part in the incident.

A video of the fight was posted online right after it happened. The story has been getting national attention. It’s not exactly a good look for MSU and head coach Mel Tucker.

“The incidents involving a small group of our players does not represent our culture,” Tucker said.

As you’d imagine, the fights were still the talk of the town.

“You don’t beat someone up 10 on one. You don’t hit them with a helmet. I find it embarrassing, honestly. It’s embarrassing knowing that our football team did that. It’s tough for them on the team, and then it’s tough for us as students, personally,” said MSU student Nick Gerbi.

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green was hit with a helmet and is said to have a concussion.

He has already hired a lawyer. The other Wolverine involved may have a broken nose.

The fights were even on the mind of school trustees.

“The event was something that is unacceptable,” said trustee Dianne Byrum. “This is serious and we have to take into consideration the health and the wellbeing of student-athletes.”

The four players suspended are Tank Brown, a sophomore from St. Louis, Khary Crump, a sophomore from California, Angelo Grose, a junior from Ohio, and Zion Young from Atlanta. He is a freshman.

“They will not be able to attend any organized team activities including meetings, practices, weight training, or games,” said Tucker.

Police in Ann Arbor are still investigating and criminal charges may be coming.