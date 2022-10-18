LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School in Lansing got a Spartan-themed surprise on Monday.
A group of MSU football players visited the school to share their experiences on the field and in the classroom.
According to the Lansing School District’s Facebook page, a lucky handful of students and staff even got some autographs.
The players also talked about the demands of being a Big Ten student-athlete, and even shared some advice.
“You ain’t never too young to start leading,” said defensive back Kendell Brooks.
You can watch a video of the players’ visit by clicking here.