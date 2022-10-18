LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School in Lansing got a Spartan-themed surprise on Monday.

A group of MSU football players visited the school to share their experiences on the field and in the classroom.

Couretsy of the Lansing School District’s Facebook page

According to the Lansing School District’s Facebook page, a lucky handful of students and staff even got some autographs.

The players also talked about the demands of being a Big Ten student-athlete, and even shared some advice.

“You ain’t never too young to start leading,” said defensive back Kendell Brooks.

You can watch a video of the players’ visit by clicking here.