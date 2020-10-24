MSU fumbles away Mel Tucker’s debut

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS): Michigan State University fumbled away their first game under new head coach Mel Tucker.

The Spartans turned the ball over seven times – five of them fumbles – on their way to a 38-27 loss to Rutgers.

It could have been worse: the Spartans also recovered one of their own fumbles and had an interception reversed by a Rutgers penalty.

The Tucker era got off to a rough start. The Scarlet Knights drove 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead.

You, all, let's see your reactions to that first @RFootball drive.



What a start. pic.twitter.com/EsliDem6xX — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 24, 2020

Then, on their first offensive play of the Mel Tucker era, Jayden Reed fumbled after a 14 yard reception to give the ball right back to Rutgers.

On their second possession, MSU lost 13 yards before fumbling the ball again. Rutgers recovered at the 2 yard line and scored 1:23 later.

How about this @RFootball start?



Two turnovers, two touchdowns, and it's 14-0 in East Lansing. pic.twitter.com/jLzJg2OOWd — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2020

Rutgers took advantage of another fumble and eventually took into a 28-10 lead late in the second quarter.

Know what's great? Forcing turnovers.



Know what's greater? Turning those turnovers into points.@RFootball just did it for the second time today. pic.twitter.com/6DEKESa7rA — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 24, 2020

The Spartans lone first half touchdown was a 50-yard pass from Rocky Lombardi to Jayden Reed:

MSU added a field goal right before the end of the half and added a third quarter touchdown to pull within 8.

And despite four fumbles and an interception, Michigan State was down by just two scores (31-20) midway through the fourth quarter. But the Spartans fumbled away a punt and Rutgers turned it into a touchdown with less than five minutes to go to put the game away.

Do we hear six takeaways?



(Yes.) pic.twitter.com/zVVqR9B3Pi — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 24, 2020

MSU added another touchdown with less than two minutes left, but the game was practically over at that point.

Rutgers intercepted a Rocky Lombardi pass on the Spartans’ final drive to seal the game.

The Spartans had 379 yards in the air as Rocky Lombardi went 31-44. But MSU only had 60 on the ground, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry.

Final score: Rutgers 38 – MSU 27.

It’s the Scarlet Knights’ first Big Ten win almost three years. Their last conference win was a November 2017 matchup against Maryland.

Along with Tucker and Spartans, it’s Rutgers coach Greg Schiano’s first game since returning to lead the Scarlet Knights.

Stay tuned to 6 News and 6 Sports for the highlights and reaction to the game.