MSU fumbles away Mel Tucker’s debut

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS): Michigan State University fumbled away their first game under new head coach Mel Tucker.
The Spartans turned the ball over seven times – five of them fumbles – on their way to a 38-27 loss to Rutgers.
It could have been worse: the Spartans also recovered one of their own fumbles and had an interception reversed by a Rutgers penalty.
The Tucker era got off to a rough start. The Scarlet Knights drove 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead.
Then, on their first offensive play of the Mel Tucker era, Jayden Reed fumbled after a 14 yard reception to give the ball right back to Rutgers.
On their second possession, MSU lost 13 yards before fumbling the ball again. Rutgers recovered at the 2 yard line and scored 1:23 later.
Rutgers took advantage of another fumble and eventually took into a 28-10 lead late in the second quarter.
The Spartans lone first half touchdown was a 50-yard pass from Rocky Lombardi to Jayden Reed:
MSU added a field goal right before the end of the half and added a third quarter touchdown to pull within 8.
And despite four fumbles and an interception, Michigan State was down by just two scores (31-20) midway through the fourth quarter. But the Spartans fumbled away a punt and Rutgers turned it into a touchdown with less than five minutes to go to put the game away.
MSU added another touchdown with less than two minutes left, but the game was practically over at that point.
Rutgers intercepted a Rocky Lombardi pass on the Spartans’ final drive to seal the game.
The Spartans had 379 yards in the air as Rocky Lombardi went 31-44. But MSU only had 60 on the ground, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry.
Final score: Rutgers 38 – MSU 27.
It’s the Scarlet Knights’ first Big Ten win almost three years. Their last conference win was a November 2017 matchup against Maryland.
Along with Tucker and Spartans, it’s Rutgers coach Greg Schiano’s first game since returning to lead the Scarlet Knights.
Stay tuned to 6 News and 6 Sports for the highlights and reaction to the game.