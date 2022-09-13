EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself on Michigan State University’s campus at night, you may notice things are a bit brighter — literally.

The campus received nearly 2,000 exterior lighting improvements as part of a collaborative effort between MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities and the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, the Spartan sanctum got the following upgrades:

1,420 concourse fixtures replaced with LEDs

1,019 new roadway fixtures installed

264 roadway fixtures replaced with LEDs

247 lanterns replaced with LEDs

“We are grateful for the collaboration with IPF to complete this project,” said Marlon Lynch, Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police at MSU. “Our number one priority is to keep Spartans and our visitors safe. This project is a step in the right direction as we continuously look for ways to ensure the well-being of our community.”