EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State sophomore Jaden Akins announced on Instagram Friday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft, but will maintain his college eligibility.

Akins averaged 9.8 points per game last season and shot an impressive 42% from 3-point range on almost four attempts per game.

At 6-foot-4, Akins is a little undersized to play the shooting guard position in the NBA, but brings elite energy, defense, and shooting.

“Over my two years at Michigan State it has been an incredible journey. I’ve grown both on and off the court. I’ve developed my skills, while also learning how to overcome adversity. Wearing the Green and White has been a dream come true,” Akins said.

One key note – Akins said at the bottom of his post that he will maintain his college eligibility, which means he could still potentially come back. Over the next few weeks, Akins will have the opportunity to work out for teams and hopefully get an idea of where he could be selected.

Depending on what he hears, he can either return to MSU or he can stay in the draft.

In his message on Instagram, Akins said there is still much more he would like to accomplish in East Lansing.

“Next season could be special for Spartan Basketball and that motivates me to get better each and every day,” Akins said.

Don’t panic yet Spartans fans.