MSU homecoming parade to take place this Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s (MSU) Homecoming Parade will take place this Friday, Oct.1, starting at 6 p.m.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Spartans Journey Together”. The Grand Marshal is Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, a graduate of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and the first African American woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical school. Ross-Lee has inspired Spartans and paved a path for them to follow.

The 2021 parade will begin at the Abbot-Burcham intersection and travel south on Abbot Road, east on Grand River Avenue, south at Farm Lane, then onto the MSU campus and end at the intersection of Farm and Shaw lanes.

People are encouraged to sport their Sparty gear or green and white colors as well as line the streets of the parade route.

Individuals can also show off their Spartan spirit by participating in MSU’s “Glow Green” tradition. This tradition involves switching out your light bulb on your front porch, in your window, or in any room with a green light bulb.

Several streets and intersections in East Lansing will be closed off, to allow the parade to move through smoothly.

These streets near the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC)

will be closed Friday, Oct. 1 for parade staging:

• Abbot Road, between Oxford Road/Whitehills Drive and Burcham Drive,

from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Centerlawn Avenue, from Abbot Road to Forest Street, from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Northlawn Avenue, from Abbot Road to Forest Street, from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Evergreen Avenue, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from

2:30-7 p.m.

• Forest Street, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7

p.m.

• Fern Street, from Abbot Road to Evergreen Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

• Burcham Drive (westbound), between Old Hickory Lane and Abbot Road,

from 2:30-7:15 p.m.

• Please note that additional streets may be blocked temporarily leading to

the parade route

Approximate road reopening times are as follows:

• Abbot Road, from Burcham Drive and Grand River Avenue, from 5:30-

7:15 p.m.

• Grand River Avenue, between Abbot Road and Farm Lane, from 5:30-

7:15 p.m.

For more information about MSU Homecoming, visit

www.homecoming.msu.edu.