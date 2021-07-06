MSU hosting in-person commencement for 2020 graduates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This September, Michigan State University will be hosting commencement ceremonies for graduates whose walk across the stage was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from MSU, there were a total of 13,852 graduates from the spring, summer, and fall semesters in 2020.

Last year, we were all incredibly disappointed to not be able to celebrate together in person the incredible graduates. While we did present virtual options, we realize it was difficult for many of the graduates and their families to not gather together in person. We are proud of each and every Spartan graduate and look forward to the positive impacts they will make with their outstanding MSU education.” Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D., MSU President

Ceremonies are to take place from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, and all degree-level graduates from 2020, spring 2021 master’s, educational specialist and doctoral graduates are invited to attend. Graduates from the summer 2021 semesters have the option to attend a ceremony in September or the 2021 December commencement ceremonies.

We promised these graduates an in-person celebration and are proud of the contributions from faculty and staff across the university to make this a reality. The 2020 and 2021 classes persevered through a time of unprecedented challenge. These celebrations are as much about these graduates’ fortitude and resilience as their academic accomplishments.” Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., MSU Provost

All ceremonies are to take place in the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Additionally, all graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed and can be watched through MSU’s commencement website.