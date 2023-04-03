EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s Prevention, Outreach and Education Department has announced the lineup for this Spring’s It’s On Us Week of Action.

That runs April 3 through April 7.

The MSU campus community can join events that help spread awareness of resources and useful information related to the prevention of sexual violence, sexual assault stalking and relationship violence.

It’s On Us Week was established in 2014 by the Obama administration to encourage campus communities to take a stand against sexual violence.

You can find information about events and activities below: