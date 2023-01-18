EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff delivered the State of the University address Wednesday.

The message was focused on celebrating the Spartan community’s many achievements and addressing the shared aspirations and strategic priorities.

Woodruff was named interim president at the end of a tumultuous year for MSU which saw the resignation of President Samuel L. Stanely.

The former president said in a Youtube video that he had “lost confidence” in MSU’s Board of Trustees.

Now, she says the university is moving forward.

“As a community, we are listening, we are doing, and we are rising,” Woodruff said. “I want to thank everyone for your collective efforts and because of those collective efforts, the state of the university is strong.”

The university also recently released a report on its 2022 Campus Climate Survey, dealing with relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

