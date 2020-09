MSU’s Head Coaches will take part in a virtual homecoming event tonight.

The annual Spartan tradition of homecoming was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why the university is hosting a virtual event tonight starting at 7:00. The event includes guest speakers like Spartan Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo and Spartan Football Coach Mel Tucker.

Students will also have a chance to win gift cards for the Spartan Book Store.