MSU looks into suspending students not following COVID-19 guidelines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s President said he is cracking down on those partying off-campus. He is now looking into interim suspensions for students from the university who are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

“This includes individuals that have hosted parties and gatherings and those that have refused to cooperate with contact tracing,” said MSU President Stanley.

An MSU spokesperson said 24 cases are currently under review for interim suspension measures. The short-term measures are put in place if a student’s continued presence at the university poses a clear and present danger to the health or safety of people or property.

Stanley said, “We will continue working in close collaboration with the city of East Lansing and the Ingham County Health Department in addressing off-campus behavior and public healthy enforcement.”

During the MSU Board of Trustee meeting on Friday, President Stanley said about 200 COVID-19 cases were reported since Aug. 30 and that this significant increase is concerning.

Stanley added that these cases are mostly tied to off-campus gatherings and they were not wearing masks or social distancing. He said all of the cases could have been prevented if people would follow these guidelines.