EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It all went so wrong for Michigan State in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

The Spartans were big favorites over Ohio State, who was one of the worst teams in the conference this year and was playing without their best player, Brice Sensabaugh.

MSU came out of the gates hot in the second half with a 10-3 run, but it was all down hill from there, as the Spartans lost 68-58.

Michigan State shot just 38% from the field and only recorded nine assists. Meanwhile, OSU was red-hot from 3, hitting 10-19 shots from deep.

MSU will find out if they qualify for the tournament and what seed they might get on Sunday with the March Madness Selection show.