MSU makes deal; e-scooters hit campus Monday

Now that a new academic year has begun at Michigan State University, it means scooters can’t be far behind.

The university has made a deal with Gotcha e-Scooters to provide 300 scooters for students, faculty and staff to use on campus.

The Gotcha scooters will be parked in areas designated as “hubs” that will be marked and have signs. The Gotcha scooters can be parked in any marked moped parking area on campus.

The scooters must be driven in bike lanes or on the right-hand side of a lane if there is no bike lane available.

The -electric scooters can be located with an app, unlocked and driven on campus.