MSU names new interim provost

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University named a new interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs today.
MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. named an MSU alumna for the position while the university does a national search for a permanent candidate.
Teresa Sullivan retired as the eighth and first female president of the University of Virginia in July 2018.
She oversaw the University of Michigan’s 19 schools and colleges as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs from 2006-2010 before going to UVA. Sullivan graduated from the MSU College of Arts and Sciences in 1970.
“Supporting the success of the faculty and the students is the most important focus of the provost, and I’ve made it my life’s work and mission to achieve these goals at all universities I’ve had the honor to serve,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan will begin her interim position on Oct. 1, serving through the end of the academic year. Stanley said the university will be selecting members for a search committee and further details on the search will be shared at a later time.
