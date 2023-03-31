EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Robyn Fralick is coming home to become Michigan State’s new women’s basketball coach.

Fralick graduated from Okemos High School and has spent the last five seasons at Bowling Green and led the team to a 88-73 record and three appearances in the postseason.

“This is a great day for Spartan women’s basketball as we welcome Robyn Fralick to our Spartan Family,” said MSU Athletic Director Haller. “Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success. Beyond that, Robyn possesses the ability to connect individually with student-athletes in order to maximize their abilities, while also bringing everyone together to create team success.”

Fralick is taking over for Suzy Merchant, who was MSU’s women’s basketball coach for 16 seasons. Merchant ended her time at MSU with a 327-186 record and had an overall career record of 528-306. Merchant resigned over health reasons.

MSU was 16-14 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten last season.

In the 2022-23 season, Fralick led BGSU to a 31-7 record, which matched the school’s record for most wins in a single season.

“I would like to thank the Bowling Green community for wrapping their arms around my family and the BGSU women’s basketball squad for giving their best, every day,” Fralick said. “My family and I are so grateful for this new journey,” said Fralick. “It is an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community.”

Prior to coaching at BGSU, Fralick was at Ashland University where she went an incredible 104-3 over a three year span. She has also previously spent time at Appalachian State (2004-05), Western Michigan (2005-07) and Toledo (2007-08).

“Thank you to Alan Haller and the hiring committee at Michigan State for this amazing opportunity. Spartan women’s basketball has great tradition and an extremely loyal and supportive fan base. It’s truly one of the elite programs in the Big Ten and the country, with everything that’s necessary to develop student-athletes and compete at the highest level. We will work tirelessly to pursue excellence on and off the court and build a culture and team built on togetherness and toughness. We’re excited to get to work!”

Fralick, formerly Robyn Flewelling, had an impressive high school career at Okemos High School and was named to the Okemos High School Hall of Fame in 2017.