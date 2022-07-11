EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU Healthcare Pharmacy says it is dispensing two vital COVID-19 treatments.

The two oral medications, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid, and Lageviro, made by Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics, can help prevent hospitalization when taken soon after symptom onset.

The treatments will be available to both patients of MSU clinics and to members of the broader campus and local East Lansing community.

To access the medication, individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 will need to obtain a prescription. The pharmacy will dispense the medicines to all individuals with a prescription, not just patients of MSU Health Care clinics.

MSU students who meet the criteria can receive a prescription after testing positive via the Olin Health Center, or they can see their primary care physician and obtain a prescription after testing positive via a home or community test.

“While we know that being up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccines is vital to avoiding severe illness, these anti-viral treatments can also have a huge impact on individuals who do test positive,” said Sandra Campbell, pharmacy director for MSU Health Care Pharmacy.

For more information, visit pharmacy.msu.edu.