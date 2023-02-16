EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police are holding another press briefing about the deadly shooting on campus Monday.

Three people were killed and five others were injured on a horrific night at Michigan State.

Since then, we have learned the names of the victims who were killed and the suspect, who is 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

The press conference started off with MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, who thanked everyone for helping get out the photo of the alleged shooter.

Woodruff said the five students who were injured are still in critical condition but there have been some signs of improvements. She also said hundreds of students have taken advantage of the counseling services the university has offered.

Berkey Hall will remain closed for the rest of the semester, Woodruff said, while the university is evaluating what to do with the MSU Union.

Next to speak was Marlon Lynch, the Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police at MSU.

Lynch said there were 19 different police departments who assisted and six fire departments, in addition to off-duty officers who showed up.

This was the first official press conference from MSUPD since Tuesday morning, however, Lynch spoke briefly with media outside the MSU Union when students went inside to grab stuff they had left behind.

We learned from that meeting that without upgrades MSU had made to it’s security infrastructure, they may have not been able to get a photo out of the suspect so quickly and this could be an ongoing manhunt.

“We did install and upgrade security systems to include cameras on campus, as you saw, the picture that was released, was taken from video footage that was in the union, that is part of our system,” continued Lynch.

