EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened on campus over the weekend.

According to police, it happened Saturday between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the area outside of Wells Hall.

MSUPD said the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 to 35 years-old, average height, has short black hair, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.