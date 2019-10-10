EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police have now released the name of the visiting student who died during Homecoming weekend.
Police say Alaina Hopkinson was a freshman at Grand Valley State University who was found unresponsive at one of Michigan State Universities residence halls.
She was taken to Sparrow Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
MSU Police are conducting an ongoing investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
MSU police releases name of visiting student who died during Homecoming weekend
