EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety will not be releasing the names of the five shooting victims currently at the hospital.

All five victims remain in critical condition after 43-year-old Anthony McRae allegedly shot eight people at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

The three victims who lost their lives have been identified by police as Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Alexandria Verner of Clawson, and Arielle Anderson, a junior also from Grosse Pointe.

The decision to not release the names of the victims in the hospital was made “after careful consideration and out of respect for the families,” MSU Police said on Twitter.

MSU Police also announced Wednesday they will be having another press briefing Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The last formal press briefing from MSU Police was at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, but Marlon Lynch, Chief of MSU Police, spoke with a few reporters outside the MSU Union before students were allowed back in to get some of their items.

