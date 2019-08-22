MSU president addresses relationship violence and sexual misconduct on campus

Michigan Sate University’s healing assistance fund for the survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse is coming back. An announcement about the fund was made Thursday morning by the MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.

“Ultimately I want to see things that again are going to help survivors.”

The fund supports survivors’ recovery and healing, specifically counseling and mental health services not covered by insurance. The new directions behavioral health company will now administer it.

“So this is obviously an incredibly important issue for Michigan State University,” Stanley said. “I wanted to make sure that I have people advising me who are expert in this area.”

Stanley recently appointed Rebecca Campbell and Andrea Mumford to help advise him in relationship violence and sexual misconduct on campus.

“We have two people who I think are widely respected around the country in this area,” Stanley said.

He still has not yet met with survivors.

“We’re working to schedule those meetings,” said Stanley. “I Want to get them done in September, we’ve been waiting until students get back at the campus. I want to meet with survivors of Nassar, but also survivors of sexual assault and misconduct on the Michigan State University campus as well.”

This includes educating and training the Michigan State community

“Both of those things are very important so reporting is something people need to do and we need to support those who do report and we need to do it in a trauma informed manor so we can be as sensitive as possible to those issues, but provide them with access to the help and services they need.” Stanley said. “Whatever they decided to do, whatever they decide, whether they want to go through a formal process or not we want to be able to help and that’s what this training helps people do.”

In a statement POSSE wrote, “Parents of Sister Survivors hope that MSU will do what it has not yet done, honor its promises. Those include the new president’s statement that one of his first acts would be to meet with the Nassar survivors and families. He has met with many groups. We are still waiting. The Board of Trustees committed to provide healing assistance. The healing fund announced today does not honor promises made in the original fund. And no one will ever know what really happened until MSU honors its promise to cooperate with the state and fulfill the Board’s own request to have the Attorney General conduct an investigation. Our children will continue to deal with what happened throughout their lives. Hundreds of families have been forever changed. MSU’s changes have been designed to protect the university rather than prevent another Larry Nassar.”