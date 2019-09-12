MSU President responds to civil rights agreement

EAST LANSING, MICH. — (WLNS) Michigan State University leaders respond to an update in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case. Nassar is the former MSU doctor who abused hundreds of girls and women.

MSU President Samuel L Stanley Jr. said, “So what have I been focused the most on and that’s been on trying to build a safer more respectful welcoming campus. I’m not going to reiterate the news stories recently, I think you know the challenges that MSU has faced.”

The Office of Civil Rights started the Title IX compliance review of MSU after the discovery of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse while employed by MSU. This agreement settles the review.

“I have an OCR letter essentially that’s come directly to me with a whole list of series that I need to do including evaluate some of the results of their investigation in terms of personal and so on so that’s what I’m really focused on,” said Stanley.

He will use this review as a blueprint moving forward. Some of the things listed in the review can be found here.

At Michigan State, it’s not just the victims of Larry Nassar the university is focused on.

Earlier this week, MSU’s Broad College of Business Dean announced Tomas Hult’s suspension, even though an internal investigation cleared Hult of any wrong doing.

“Dean Gupta and Human Resources, and it’s a decision the president fully supports, but it was their decision to say even though this behavior did not violate one of our policies, it is not consistent behavior we believe should happen in the business college and at the university,” said MSU Spokesperson Emily Guerrant.

Hult is the director of the academy of international business, director of the international business center, and a marketing professor and faces a 12 week suspension.

MSU’s Business School’s Director of Education Sarah Singer made the claim during a recent board trustees meeting. She said she was the victim of unwanted touching and inappropriate speech by a colleague who she later reviled was Hult.