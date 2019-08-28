MSU professor invents 10-cent tuberculosis test

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State University professor invented a machine that detects tuberculosis in 10 to 20 minutes and costs 10 cents per test.

Current methods to determine if someone has TB can cost between $20 to $70 per test.

In 2016, 10.4 million people got TB and 1.7 million died. 95% lived in low- and medium-income countries.

Evangelyn Alocilja invented a colorimetric biosensing assay with results that are 95%-99% accurate. One of the methods currently used called smear microscopy is only about 50%.

For areas where there are no medical professionals nearby, Alocilja’s team developed a smartphone app using an artificial intelligence algorithm that can also review the samples. This method is about 85% accurate and it serves as a great tool to extend coverage in large, remote areas.

The peer-reviewed results and the success of field studies in Nepal, India, Peru and Mexico have Alocilja traveling the world to present to medical professionals and put her affordable sensor in the hands of those who need it most.

