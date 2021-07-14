MSU professor resigns after sexual harassment allegations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An MSU criminal justice professor has resigned after being found to have sexually harassed four students.

According to the university, following an investigation, Dr. David Foran was found to have violated the Univerisity’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Policy. He resigned before a hearing was held by the university board of trustees where it was recommended he be fired.

MSU Spokesperson Dan Olsen issued the following statement to 6 News:

“Although David Foran resigned after both the discipline hearing committee and the president’s recommendation for dismissal from Michigan State University, but before the Board of Trustees’ meeting to act upon the recommendations, the university has ensured he cannot be affiliated with our institution again. “We acknowledge that these actions alone may not undo the harm he has caused, but we hope they provide a measure of accountability and reinforce our university leaders’ shared commitment to change, accountability, and upholding policies designed to build a safer campus for everyone at MSU.” Dan Olsen, Deputy Spokesperson

Foren was originally placed on administrative leave without pay in October of 2020.