MSU receives grant for free breast cancer screenings

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - A $50,000 grant to Michigan State University College of Nursing will provide free breast cancer screenings to low-income individuals in the area.

The Susan G. Komen Michigan grant supports residents of Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties who can not afford services due to high deductibles or no insurance.

“We are confident that through the MSU College of Nursing’s initiative, that it will have a lasting impact on the health of those in the mid-Michigan area,” said Sarah Hockin, Mission Director at Komen Michigan.

The grant from Komen will support Pink Impact dates back to 2016 and is available for both men and women.

"This program has offered the opportunity to dozens of patients to receive life-saving care, who otherwise could not have afforded it," said Assistant Professor at MSU College of Nursing Dr. Mary Smania.

While screenings are conducted in East Lansing, gas cards are available for those coming from further distances within the eight-county coverage area.

To learn more, patients can call (517) 267-2460 or email CHM.Pink.Impact@msu.edu.