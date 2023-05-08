EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a commencement-packed weekend, students have slowly but surely been leaving Michigan State University’s campus.

Ever since, MSU’s Recycling Center has had its hands full with material.

They’re even planning on opening the MSU Surplus Store a couple of extra days to accommodate their influx due to student move-out.

“My move out day I thought was tomorrow,” said student Karina Canning. “But I woke up at 10:30 a.m. and realized it was at 11:30 a.m. today. I had nothing packed.”

Although there are still stressors of move-out week, students on campus still aren’t forgetting to be eco-friendly.

“There are a few things that I am recycling, so inside we have bins for different things that I put in there already,” Canning said. “And then there is stuff that I am reusing.”

The materials typically end up at the MSU Recycling Center, where officials said they sort through 6-8 million pounds of material a year. While they don’t have final numbers yet, they’re just hoping they can keep up with everyone’s goal to go green.

With the school’s requirement to keep second-year students on campus, the center has more stuff than they know what to do with.

“We had probably the highest number of students living on campus this year, with 16,000 plus, so that does make an impact,” said MSU Surplus Store Manager James Ives.

The center is putting out a last call for any remaining items people are looking to get rid of. Even though the peak of move-out is still over, officials said they’re still encouraging people to swing by and drop something off.

“If you just think about our footprint as the MSU community, we want them to do whatever they can to keep it out of the landfill,” Ives continued. “More importantly, use it for next year.”

In addition to its typical store purchase hours of operation, the MSU Surplus Store will also be open the next two Wednesday’s from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.