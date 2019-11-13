EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University looked at the outcomes of arbitration awards involving harassers.
MSU research found almost half of accused harassers can go back to work when disputes are settled by arbitrators or 3rd parties, according to a report by MSU Today.
“With all of the issues our society is facing right now, I wanted to figure out why we weren’t doing a better job addressing harassment in the workplace,” said Stacy Hickox, associate professor in MSU’s School of Human Resources and Labor Relations.
The published study looked at 60 specific arbitration cases where employees accused of harassment were challenging their punishment.
They found that only 52% of the cases upheld the punishment of getting fired. In 13% of cases, the accused harassers were allowed back to work without any punishment. In the other cases, 12% could come back to work with no back pay; 20% of the cases reduced the discipline to a suspension and 2% were reduced to a warning.
“Policies that included specific examples of harassment were more often associated with the discipline being upheld,” Hickox said.
MSU research finds nearly half of accused harassers can return to work
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University looked at the outcomes of arbitration awards involving harassers.