MSU responds to ICE regulation requiring international students to leave the U.S if all their classes are online

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The U.S. immigration and customs enforcement agency released a regulation on Monday, that would force international students to leave the U.S. if all their classes are online in the fall.

The controversial policy has been met with backlash and a lawsuit by Harvard University and MIT. The two institutions filed the suit today claiming ICE has no reasonable basis for the new rule.

Also speaking out, Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley Jr. He released a statement calling the rule “profoundly concerning and incredibly unfair.” Adding “This disappointing policy creates great anxiety among members of our international student community, who may have to pause or cut short their educational journeys through no fault of their own.”

“It was really stressful when I heard all of it,” says Andrés Galindo. He is a second year student at MSU getting a PhD in mathematics. Galindo says, he is not at risk of having to return to Colombia, but that’s not the point.

“Apart from the stress of not being in your own country and being an immigrant every week the government gives out new regulations that actually does not make us feel welcome, its really bad.”

Galindo says in addition to the cultural and educational benefits international students bring to campus, they also bring big bucks.

The average in-state freshman at MSU pays $25,046, international students pay $59,694.

Right now, there is a petition circulating the web, asking people to demand international students stay on campus. So far, it has more than 200,000 signatures.