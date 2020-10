EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Rock on the campus of MSU was painted today in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, which celebrates the culture and history of Native Americans.

The observance was originally created as an alternative to Columbus Day by those who criticize the actions of European settlers in the Americas.

MSU shared a photo of the artwork on social media, along with information about the native people who lived on the land that is now the university’s campus.