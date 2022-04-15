EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As COVID-19 cases climb across the country, Michigan State University (MSU) has announced big changes ahead of the summer semester.

MSU is dropping its mask policy for classrooms, but vaccines and boosters are still required.



In a letter sent to the campus community, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. says the school is feeling confident right now with current COVID-19 case rates and that the University’s policies over the past year have helped classes stay in person.

Here’s what’s happening next month:

The school’s early detection program and the testing program end.

As of May 13, students and staff with exceptions will no longer need to routinely test.

Students and staff will still be required to either get a COVID-19 booster, have a vaccine on record or have gotten approved for an exception.

As of May 16, masks will no longer be required in classes and research labs during the summer semester and next academic year.

However, university administrators say masks may still be needed at campus health care buildings and places required by federal law.

Students on and off campus say they are glad to see the change.

“I feel like it’s a good step to kind of making it feel like normal around here again. Right now, masks are only in classrooms but not in dorms, doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. So I’m glad we’re starting to make it, make sense,” said Carter Hinson, an MSU freshman.

Some students say if cases do increase, they are open to reinstating the masking mandate.

“We’re obviously at the union, and at the gym, you don’t have to wear it so I think moving it to classrooms is a good idea and a good move to them. But I still agree they should still keep the vaccine mandate in my opinion,” said Megan Dunseith, a freshman at MSU.

University officials say they will continue to monitor case rates throughout the year.