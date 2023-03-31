EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of demonstrations and hands-on activities will be available this weekend for Michigan State University’s annual science festival.

This is an opportunity to get your hands dirty with some science and immerse yourself in the world of ‘STEAM.’

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, and these demonstrations will be the largest celebration of STEAM in Michigan.

Some of the displays include topics on static electricity, disease, erosion, and robots. Festival coordinator Katherine Hagman said this is not only important for shaping future scientists, but for others to expand the world around them.

“We hope that we’re inspiring future generations of STEAM experts, but also it’s important to build science literacy across our communities as well,” Hagman said. “So even if you aren’t interested in a career in STEM or STEAM, it’s really important for you to know about the world around you and how things work. So we’re hoping to broaden access to educational opportunities.”

This weekend, there will be a variety of demonstrations like ‘Using Zebra Fish to Study Development and Disease’ and ‘Mapping Coastal Erosion With Drones, iPads, and Remote-controlled Boats.’

“Everything’s a little out of the norm,” Hagman said. “We have some really exciting things you might not expect. We have some musical performances even, robot bowling, some incredible interactive artworks as well, so some really exciting things happening this weekend.”

These specific classes are held this weekend on April 1-2 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the STEM Teaching and Learning Facility.

They will have a variety of classes for all age groups and all classes are free and open to the public.