MSU sets historic fundraising record

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University has its best fundraising year in its 164-year history.
The university raised more than $272.6 million in gifts and pledges for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, according to a statement by the university.
In total, 80,769 donors made gifts with nearly $66 million given to support students which includes scholarships and fellowships. MSU alumni were the largest group of donors, giving $138.1 million.
Nearly 70% of all dollars raised came from 316 donors with the largest gift of $30 million coming from Edward Minskoff. Minskoff’s gift is the largest single gift from an individual donor in MSU’s history.
