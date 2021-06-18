MSU sets tuition for 2021-22 academic year- tuition, housing, dining rates to increase

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees approved budget guidelines for the upcoming academic year.

Through financial aid resources and and emergency grants distributed in federal COVID-19 legislation- families with an annual income less than $100,000 will not be impacted by the change in cost to attend MSU.

It has been nearly four years with no increase in full-rate tuition for in-state first-year students, but this year, students will see an increase by 2%, or $290 in their tuition costs. A 2% increase is also coming for both out-of-state and international students, as well as a 4% increase for both in and out-of-state graduate students.

A new recreational fee of $260 will be implemented over the course of three years, beginning during the 2021-2022 school year. Housing and dining rates will additionally increase by nearly 2%- around $0.91 per day, or $204 for the year.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. released the following statement regarding the budget increase,

The value of an MSU degree is lifechanging and it is supported by the strength and reputation of our programs — programs that need continued funding. Still, the trustees and I are very sensitive to the financial stresses students and families have experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, we approached these budget decisions very thoughtfully and discussed many implications and scenarios,”

According to a statement from the communications office at MSU, despite the increase in price of tuition, dining, housing, and new implementation of fees, MSU will still have the second lowest housing and dining rate among the Big Ten.

The chair of the of the MSU Board of Trustees, Dianne Byrum, spoke on the necessity of increases for the sake of student support, among other things,

We recognize the need to continue enhancing the student experience and supporting an excellent faculty and learning environment, while remaining affordable,” said Dianne Byrum, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees. “A modest tuition increase is needed to maintain and grow investments in student support programs but will ultimately result in increased persistence and graduation rates.”

The next board meeting is scheduled for September 10, 2021.