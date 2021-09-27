MSU student creates petition to keep Landon Hall open for dinner

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University released a statement on Thursday, Sept. 23, outlining dining hours would be changing due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. Some MSU students are frustrated with these changes including Anna Heim who started a petition.

Heim started the petition in hopes to reach out to President of MSU, Samuel Stanley.

The hours of operation for Landon Hall have changed to: breakfast and lunch, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Heim specifically highlights how she wants the university to keep the Landon Hall open for dinner.

“It is wrong to deprive North neighborhood excluding Snyder Phillips of the full potential of their dining hall plan that we paid for,” Heim said.

Heim explains in her statement on change.org how MSU female students have to walk at night on campus and this change directly impacts them.

“This decision was clearly made without the consideration of the female students at Michigan State and many who feel discomfort at traveling on campus at night time,” Heim said.

In her statement, Heim also points out other issues she believes the change of hours has created:

“It is also problematic for students to rely taking the buses because of potential COVID surges (the cramped spaces of buses regardless of the fact people are wearing masks) and/or the inconsistent bus arrivals and departures. It is also a very long round trip and students need to be focusing on their studies. It would be a 40 minute round trip for most students and also relocating students who live in West Circle to work in other dining halls would also have this dangerous commute. The only area close by which offers Combo Exchange is the Sparty’s and Biggby at the Union. Biggby has a very limited combo menu, either bagel’s or parfaits. The Sparty’s is also is usually out of stock of nutritious foods (since it’s a big neighborhood to support) which leaves students unhealthy prepackaged foods which are most often not even stocked and this is before the dinner changes.”

A large percentage of students on the MSU campus have a meal plan, “Combo exchange” where they can get food at different locations on campus. Heim says it’s an issue though because most if not all the dining locations close by 3 p.m. which doesn’t leave room for dinner.

“It is easier for students to travel for lunches rather than dinner. Please reconsider your choice as it greatly impacts the students of Michigan State University. We all paid for an expensive dining hall plan, and it is an injustice for it to be limited so severely without consideration of how student life would be impacted.”

Heim’s primary focus of the petition is to limit lunch and keep dinner.

The petition currently has 490 signatures with a targeted goal of 500.