MSU student dies in rollover crash
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich (WLNS) - A Michigan State University student has died in a car crash this weekend.
According to a news release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office the crash happened at 4:50 a.m. Sunday on I-69 east of Perry.
Investigators say Seryoung Park of East Lansing was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling east on I-69 near mile market 110 when it left the road and rolled over several times.
The woman died of her injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
