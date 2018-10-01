MSU student dies in rollover crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich (WLNS) - A Michigan State University student has died in a car crash this weekend.

According to a news release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office the crash happened at 4:50 a.m. Sunday on I-69 east of Perry.

Investigators say Seryoung Park of East Lansing was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling east on I-69 near mile market 110 when it left the road and rolled over several times.

The woman died of her injuries.

The investigation is continuing.