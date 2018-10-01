Local News

MSU student dies in rollover crash

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 10:33 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 10:33 AM EDT

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich (WLNS) - A Michigan State University student has died in a car crash this weekend.

According to a news release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office the crash happened at 4:50 a.m. Sunday on I-69 east of Perry.

Investigators say Seryoung Park of East Lansing was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling east on I-69 near mile market 110 when it left the road and rolled over several times.

The woman died of her injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

 

Continue Reading

More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local