MSU student group holds session to educate on pot rules

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Michigan inches closer to the day recreational marijuana shops can begin selling in the state, a group of students at Michigan State University wants to make sure everyone knows their rights.

Even though recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan, it is still illegal at the national level. And since MSU receives federal funds, marijuana is banned from campus.

This means even if a student is 21-years-old they are not allowed to have it on campus, including in their dorm rooms. If they’re caught with marijuana, they could get in trouble with the university, including possibly being suspended.

Monday, the James Madison College Student Senate wanted to make sure students know the rules and their rights when it comes to how MSU handles the issue.

“We just decided on this topic because there are so many laws and policies, especially within the State of Michigan,” said Madison Nacker, Social Relations and Policy Caucus Chair for the James Madison College Student Senate said. “And we really felt it was important to stay informed, especially as many of us are future policy makers, lawyers, things like that.”

Students who attended say they felt it was informative.

“Something that I just learned that, even if you have a medical marijuana card, or even if you’re above 21, where it’s legal in Lansing, if you come back on campus and you have weed, you’re still going to get in trouble,” said second-year student Salena Thompson. “So that was really interesting for me, and a lot of students, to learn about.”