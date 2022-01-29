MSU student petitions for online classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s an online petition designed to keep online and remote classes available at MSU.

Students are set to return to campus and in-person learning on Monday.

Students have been taking classes online for the past three weeks. Now, a petition is gaining attention.

It’s an effort to encourage MSU to offer a virtual option for every class going forward.

“I kind of wish they gave us this choice because we are the student, we are paying for our education. We should be able to be in an environment where we are able to succeed and do our best in,” said Katarina Keeley, the MSU student who started petition.

She appreciates the steps the university has taken to try and reduce the spread of COVID. She wants there to be options for everyone.



“People who have health issues and stuff like that, who have been very immunocompromised and have worried about this. Trying to force them back into this when they don’t feel ready feels weird to me,” said MSU student Anthony Gaines.

Students that signed the petition said their concerns aren’t just in preventing COVID spread in the classroom, but also staying on top of class work when they are unable to get to class.

“I had COVID during this online period and I honestly think if I hadn’t had class, they would have given me a zero for participation and I think having an online option would be very beneficial,” said student Blair Bayden.

University officials said they are aware of the petition but feel prepared to restart in-person classes Monday.

MSU also noted it will still be offering some classes online, but not all.

Other students said they learn better in person and are ready to come back to class.

“I’m not a huge fan of online so I’m excited, but it could be tough walking around in the cold but I’m excited to go back in person,” said student Blair Hayden.

Along with indoor mask requirements, the university does have a booster requirement where all students and staff must have that information submitted before February 1.