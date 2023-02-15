LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of people gathered at the Michigan Capitol Wednesday for what they called a ‘peaceful sit-down’ to support the community after Monday’s tragedy in East Lansing.

People who showed up were hoping to make some change and have their voices heard when it comes to gun laws in the state of Michigan.

This comes just two days after a horrifying and deadly shooting at Michigan State that left three dead and five more injured.

Several students from Michigan State were at the event and a student from Oxford High School spoke and brought tears to the eyes of a number of people in attendance.

Some organizers and veterans were also in attendance.

One of the veterans in attendance said she believes making gun laws more strict by having background checks and other preliminary rules won’t hurt responsible gun owners.

“As a student veteran myself, my first call went out to my fellow veterans who attend Michigan State to make sure they were okay,” said Amanda Le’anne Brunzell Albi said. “Watching my friends be traumatized like this after they’ve served, this is not the country that we served for and that’s the reason we’re out here today.”

“Talking with legislators here in Michigan, I’m very thankful that we have the leadership of Speaker Brinks and Gretchen Whitmer. What I really hope that happens today is that our federal legislators understand this is an issue and they need to do something before more lives are taken,” Le’anne Brunzell Albi said.

Another community event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at The Rock.