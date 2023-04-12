EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Student advocates at Michigan State University participated in a walkout at noon on Wednesday in an effort to demand action on gun safety.

The group walked from Berkey Hall, one of the sites of the MSU shooting on Feb. 13, to the Sparty Statue on campus.

“I think it’s extremely important that we continuously engage with each other and our communities regardless of the events going on surrounding. As students, we’re our own advocates and coming together in itself is very powerful to discuss what we need to do to move forward,” said Maya Manuel, an MSU student who helped organize the event.

The walkout was being organized Michigan State University Students Demand Action in partnership with March for Our Lives. Hundreds of students are expected to participate in a silent demonstration.

The protest Wednesday comes just one day short of the two-month anniversary of the deadly shooting on MSU’s campus that left three students dead and five more injured.