EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A study done by researchers at Michigan State University has drawn a connection between music and reducing chemotherapy-induced nausea.

“Music-listening interventions are like over-the-counter medications. You don’t need a doctor to prescribe them,” said Jason Kiernan, an assistant professor at MSU’s College of Nursing.

According to Kiernan, chemotherapy-induced nausea is a neurological condition, not one that has anything to do with the stomach.

Kiernan conducted a small pilot study program of 12 patients undergoing chemotherapy who listened to their favorite music for 30 minutes every time the patient needed to take their as-needed anti-nausea medication.

“When we listen to music, our brains fire all kinds of neurons,” Kiernan said.

The music intervention practice was utilized over a period of five days.

The 12 patients in the study gave researchers a total of 64 events of nausea.

Kiernan noticed a dip in patients’ ratings of nausea severity, as well as their distress. He noted that it was a challenge to determine if it was the gradual release of the medication or if it was the music.

According to Michigan State University, Kiernan plans on using a different study that measured serotonin levels released by platelets in the blood after listening to both “unpleasant” and “pleasant” music.

“Serotonin is the major neurotransmitter that causes chemotherapy-induced nausea. Cancer patients take medications to block serotonin’s effects,”

In the prior study that Kiernan is using for the future, it was determined that patients who listened to pleasant music had the lowest levels of serotonin release, whereas with unpleasant music, patients had greater stress levels and increased serotonin levels.